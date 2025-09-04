Mumbai Metro: Wadala to Gateway of India extension project of Rs 28,000 crore approved | DETAILS Mumbai Metro: The line will link with Metro Line 4 at Wadala and Metro Line 3 at CSMT, while also improving access to Dharavi through Sion. It is expected to carry 5.8 lakh passengers daily by 2031, easing congestion on suburban trains and arterial roads.

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra Cabinet has approved the Mumbai Metro's Line 11 project, which will extend Line 4 on the Wadala–Thane–Kasarvadavli route to the Gateway of India. The 17.5 km line, comprising 13 km underground and 4.3 km elevated, is estimated to cost Rs 23,488 crore and will include 14 stations. The project will be implemented by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), with central assistance in equity and interest-free subordinate debt, while the state government will manage the loan component.

Route details

The original alignment, planned from Wadala to CSMT through crowded areas such as Abdul Rehman Street, was revised because of engineering challenges posed by old residential and commercial structures. The new alignment will pass through Regal Circle, covering major south Mumbai landmarks such as the Gateway of India, Flora Fountain, Crawford Market, and Fort. This shift will also ensure that the corridor intersects the Harbour Line at Reay Road and the Central Line at Sandhurst Road, both busy commuter zones. Officials noted that the realignment will improve access for tourists, with possible stations near Marine Drive and Dhobi Talao.

Connectivity boost

Metro Line 11 will connect with Metro Line 4 at Wadala and Metro Line 3 (Colaba–Bandra–SEEPZ) at CSMT. It will also pass through Sion, giving access to Dharavi, where a major multimodal hub is planned. This interchange is expected to integrate suburban rail, buses, and other metro lines, reducing pressure on overburdened train corridors. The corridor will bring metro access to areas such as Nagpada, Bhendi Bazaar, Ballard Estate, and Crawford Market, while placing tourist hubs like the Gateway of India within a kilometre of a metro station for the first time.

Cost of project

The project will receive about Rs 1,338 crore in central equity and Rs 917 crore in interest-free debt, with further support anticipated from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) will execute the project, while the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation prepared the detailed project report.

Capacity and ridership

Metro Line 11 will run six-car trains at speeds of up to 80 km per hour, with a peak-hour frequency of one train every two and a half minutes. Daily ridership is expected to reach 5.8 lakh by 2031 and could grow to over 10 lakh by 2055.

A wider infrastructure push

The approval of Metro Line 11 is part of a larger Rs 75,000 crore infrastructure package. This includes a 29 km circular metro in Thane, a 25 km elevated road linking Thane with Navi Mumbai International Airport, and thousands of new air-conditioned suburban train coaches under MUTP Phases 3 and 3A. Together, these projects aim to reduce congestion, strengthen public transport, and improve connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.