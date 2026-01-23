Mumbai Mayor: BMC mayoral race intensifies as six BJP women councillors emerge front-runners | Check list Mumbai Mayor Race: Six women councillors from the BJP have emerged as the leading contenders for the Mumbai Mayor's post. The final call is likely after CM Fadnavis returns from Davos. The mayoral race is shaping up as a key political development in Mumbai’s civic landscape.

The contest for the Mumbai Mayor's post has gained momentum as six women councillors from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have emerged as the top contenders. With each of them bringing strong political experience and grassroots influence, the mayoral race is expected to be closely watched within the party and across the city. On Thursday, the Urban Development Department carried out the lottery draw to decide which category will lead each civic body in the upcoming term in Maharashtra. The lottery draw confirmed that Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be headed by a woman of the General category.

The front-runners for the Mayor's chair

According to party insiders, the following names are being considered most prominently:

Rajshree Shirwadkar from Sion: A three-time councillor with deep organisational experience.

A three-time councillor with deep organisational experience. Alka Kerkar from Bandra West: A three-time councillor known for her strong local connect.

A three-time councillor known for her strong local connect. Harshita Narvekar from Fort: A two-time councillor actively involved in civic development issues.

A two-time councillor actively involved in civic development issues. Preeti Seetam from Goregaon: A two-time councillor with a growing base in suburban pockets.

A two-time councillor with a growing base in suburban pockets. Yogita Kohli from Malad: A two-time councillor who has gained visibility through community-driven initiatives.

A two-time councillor who has gained visibility through community-driven initiatives. Ritu Tawde from Ghatkopar: A two-time councillor whose name is creating both excitement and internal resistance.

Internal opposition likely for Ritu Tawde

Party sources said that Ritu Tawde may face some internal pushback due to her political past. Tawde had left the Congress in 2012 to join the BJP, and some senior leaders believe this could spark internal objections during the final selection round. The final decision on the Mumbai Mayor post is expected only after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis returns from his Davos visit, as per party officials.

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections

In Maharashtra, 29 Municipal Corporations underwent elections on January 15, with counting of votes on January 16. The Mahayuti managed to sweep most of the civic bodies, including the ones in Mumbai, triumphing over the Thackeray brothers; Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, beating the NCP factions despite them coming together to contest elections; Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali and Ulhasnagar. Congress recorded a victory in Latur, claiming 43 seats, while the Sena-UBT and Congress alliance won Parbhani.

