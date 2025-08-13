Mumbai: Marathi, Jain groups face off over feeding pigeons at Dadar Kabutar Khana For Wednesday, the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti called a protest against Jain community, demanding a complete ban on feeding pigeons at the Dadar Kabutar Khana. It has also demanded actions against the Jain community for violating court orders and allegedly removing the tarpaulin from the Kabutar Khana.

A huge row erupted in Mumbai on Wednesday over the Jain community's protest against the order banning the feeding of pigeons at Kabutar Khana in Dadar. Jain monk Nileshchandra Vijay had also threatened to launch an indefinite hunger strike, but has decided to temporarily put it on hold.

The decision to hold his hunger strike was taken after the religious leader held talks with the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). However, he has warned that he would launch a hunger strike if he received "no positive response" from the state government.

What is this matter all about?

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had imposed a ban on feeding pigeons at Dadar Kabutar Khana, citing health reasons. The Bombay High Court later upheld the BMC's decision, stressing on protecting human health.

Later, the Supreme Court also refused to intervene in the issue. "Parallel indulgence by this court is not proper. Petitioner can move the high court for modification of the order," a two-judge bench which included justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi said.

Marathi Ekikaran Samiti calls for protest

For Wednesday, the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti called a protest against the Jain community, demanding a complete ban on feeding pigeons at the Dadar Kabutar Khana. It has also demanded actions against the Jain community for violating court orders and allegedly removing the tarpaulin from the Kabutar Khana and feeding pigeons.

On August 6, the Jain community removed a tarpaulin covering the Dadar Kabutar Khana and staged a protest.

Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has decided to support Marathi Ekikaran Samiti's protest. The Marathi Ekikaran Samiti expects that Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) will also back the protest.

Security beefed up at Kabutar Khana

Looking at the situation, the Mumbai Police has tightened the security at Dadar Kabutar Khana. The police, which has not granted permission for Wednesday's protest, has also issued notices to members of the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti. Several of the protesters have also been detained by the police.

