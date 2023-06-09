Mumbai: Man who is accused of killing, chopping body parts, claims woman died by suicide

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Accused Manoj Sahani

Mumbai crime news: In the latest revelation in the Mumbai live-in murder case, the accused during the interrogation claimed that he didn't kill the woman rather she died by suicide. On Thursday, a Shraddha Walkar-like case was unearthed in Mira Road where a 56-year-old accused was arrested for allegedly killing and chopping the body parts of his live-in partner to pieces.

However, police is claiming that as Manoj Sahani is being accused of murder, he is trying to change the narattive of the case. "During interrogation Manoj Sahani claimed that Saraswati was his wife and she died of suicide. And he wanted to dispose off the body out of fear," police said.

Manoj also claims that he is HIV positive. "The medical report has not yet been received. More clarity will come from the medical report and the forensic report of the deceased," police added. Sahani has been sent to 8-day police custody.

The suspect, identified as Manoj Sahani, had been staying with Saraswati Vaidya in the rental flat in the Akashganga building in the Mira Road area over the past three years. On Wednesday, Nayanagar police station received a call from residents of the building, complaining about a foul odour emanating from the couple's flat. The police said the accused used to boil and grind the victim's body pieces into a mixer.