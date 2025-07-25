Mumbai man tries to mow down landlord after dispute over rent, arrested Last year, a man was killed by his tenant with a hammer after a dispute over the payment of the electricity bill in Mumbai. The incident came to the fore after residents of Shivaji Nagar’s Baiganwadi locality complained of a foul smell in the locality.

Mumbai:

In a bizarre incident, a person tried to kill his landlord by running his car over him in Mumbai, ANI reported citing the police. The incident took place in the Deonar area after a scuffle between the duo over rent turned ugly. In a fit of rage, the tenant took out his car and tried to mow down the landlord on the spot.

The incident took place on July 21 but a complaint in this regard was filed on July 23 by the landlord. The accused has been arrested by the police, the news agency reported.

Mumbai man killed by tenant over payment of electricity bill

Last year, a man was killed by his tenant with a hammer after a dispute over the payment of the electricity bill in Mumbai. The incident came to the fore after residents of Shivaji Nagar’s Baiganwadi locality complained of a foul smell in the locality. The police arrived at the spot and broke open the door, only to find the body of the 49-year-old landlord.

After the dispute erupted, Abdul Sheikh attacked Ganapati Jha with a wooden stick. He then struck the victim’s face with a hammer. Sheikh left the scene after leaving Jha in a pool of blood, police said.

"Based on the statement provided by Jha’s cousin’s brother, the police registered a murder case against Sheikh and subsequently arrested him. Sheikh is currently in police custody," Hindustan Times quoted the police as saying.

Man killed by juvenile tenant, brother in Delhi

A Delhi landlord and his brother were killed by the 17-year-old son of their tenant after a dispute over the occupation of a property in the Geeta Colony area. As per the police probe, the family wanted to vacate the property. The landlord allegedly refused to pay them the security deposit amount. Infuriated over the ongoing feud, the juvenile reached the victim’s shop and killed him. His brother’s body was later discovered in the house.