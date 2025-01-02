Thursday, January 02, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Mumbai: Man standing on local train footboard dies after his head hits track pole near Wadala station

Mumbai: Man standing on local train footboard dies after his head hits track pole near Wadala station

Mumbai: The deceased, Mohan Gholap, was returning to his home in Chembur. He boarded the train at Cotton Green station on the Harbour line.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Mumbai Published : Jan 02, 2025 6:40 IST, Updated : Jan 02, 2025 6:41 IST
Mumbai, mumbai local train, Man dies in mumbai local train, mumbai local train news, Wadala station,
Image Source : X Mumbai: A local train standing at a station.

Mumbai: A 24-year-old man standing on the footboard of a moving local train died on Wednesday night (January 1) after his head hit a pole along the railway track near Wadala station in Mumbai, police said.

"Gholap, accompanied by his friend, was standing on the footboard of the train when his head hit a pole along the tracks after crossing the Wadala bridge, following which he fell on the side of tracks," a Government Railway Police official said.

Passengers and his friend immediately pulled the emergency chain. GRP personnel who arrived at the spot found Gholap had sustained severe head injuries. He was declared dead on the spot.

Gholap, employed at Indigo Press in Cotton Green, recently returned from Kolhapur after attending his brother's wedding, the official added.

 
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement