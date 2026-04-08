Mumbai: Man sets BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's office nameplate on fire, motive linked to illegal gym closure

New Delhi:

In a shocking incident late Monday night, a man set fire to the nameplate outside the office of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in Neelam Nagar, Mulund East, Mumbai. The fire was caused using a flammable liquid, suspected to be petrol. Fortunately, the quick alertness of a CISF security guard on duty prevented the situation from escalating into a major incident.

Accused arrested

Navghar police confirmed the arrest of the accused on Tuesday. The man has been identified as 26-year-old Praveen Kundar. A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. According to police sources, Kundar was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident to conceal his identity.

What was the motive?

Police investigations revealed that the incident was linked to the closure of an illegal gym operated by Kundar. Kirit Somaiya had lodged a complaint regarding the gym, which led to its closure.

In anger over this, Kundar allegedly set fire to Somaiya’s office nameplate. Kundar resides in another wing of the same society where Somaiya lives. His parents are settled abroad, and he had recently lost his job.

Details of the attack

Kundar reportedly wore black clothing and a helmet to hide his identity before approaching the office early Monday morning.

He poured a flammable liquid on an iron nameplate approximately 40 feet away from Somaiya’s office and attempted to ignite it. A security guard attempted to stop him, but Kundar fled the scene. The nameplate suffered damage, and burn marks were found in the surrounding area.

Authorities examined the site and launched an investigation. Using CCTV footage from the area, the police were able to identify and locate Kundar, leading to his arrest.