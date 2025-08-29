Mumbai man loses money in online gaming, fakes Bishnoi gang threat to extort boss to repay loans The caller demanded that the businessman pay more than the ransom amount to save his life. In response, the businessman offered to deliver the money at Goregaon Police Station, at which point the caller abruptly hung up the phone.

Mumbai:

A Mumbai businessman received a threat call claiming to be from the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The caller told the businessman that a contract worth Rs 25 lakh in cash and 1 kg of gold had been placed to have him killed. The caller sought even more money from the businessman as ransom to save his life.

Terrified by the threat, the businessman approached the Goregaon Police Station and filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and an investigation has been launched in the case.

Accused seeks ransom

As per the businessman’s complaint, the caller said, “I am associated with the Bishnoi gang. We know you live in Juhu, your office is in Goregaon, and your factory is in Vasai. A contract has been given to eliminate you in exchange for Rs 25 lakh and 1 kg of gold.”

When the businessman asked what he had done wrong, the caller replied, “We received a message from above. We know you have two daughters, and one of them has just reached Goregaon. Shooters have already been sent to your office in Goregaon, your factory in Vasai, and your residence in Juhu.”

The caller demanded that the businessman pay more than the ransom amount to save his life. In response, the businessman offered to deliver the money at Goregaon Police Station, at which point the caller abruptly hung up the phone. The businessman immediately informed the police and shared all the details of the call.

Police launch probe

Following the report, DCP Sandeep Jadhav and Senior Police Inspector Suryakant Kharat from Goregaon Police began tracing the number and launched a detailed investigation.

To their surprise, the police discovered that the threatening caller was none other than the businessman’s own employee, identified as 26-year-old Tejas Selar. Tejas had allegedly lost Rs 3 lakh in online gaming and needed money to repay the loans he had taken.

Accused used fake id to buy sim card

He obtained a new SIM card using someone else’s identity. He was aware of his employer’s daily routine, which he used to his advantage while planning the fake threat. The accused was arrested and presented before a magistrate’s court. Further investigation is currently underway.