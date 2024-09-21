Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Mumbai: Man kills self after jumping off Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Mumbai news: A person allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai on Friday (September 20), officials said. However, according to Mumbai Police, the reason for suicide is not clear yet.

The police received a distress call at 1:00 am on Friday. On reaching the site, they found that a person parked his car, got out of the car, and jumped into the sea. The body could not be found at night due to darkness and the high waves of the sea.

Further investigation is underway, and more details are awaited in the case.