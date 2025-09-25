23-year-old man kills father and grandfather, injures his uncle in Mumbai chawl The accused attacked his father, grandfather, and uncle with a knife at their residence in Mumbai's Santoshimata chawl at night.

Mumbai:

A 23-year-old man killed his father and grandfather, and seriously injured his uncle over a petty issue at a tenement in the Andheri area, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, the accused, Chetan Manoj Bhatre, was a drug addict and was arrested.

According to MIDC police, the incident took place on Tuesday night at their residence in Santoshimata chawl. The accused attacked his family members with a knife.

His father, Manoj Bhatre (57), and grandfather, Babu Bhatre (79), died on the spot. His uncle, Anil Babu Bhatre (54), sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Nair Hospital.

The accused has been taken into custody, and the case has been registered at the MIDC police station.

As per the preliminary investigation, the accused is a drug addict and was allegedly subjected to frequent harassment and abuse by his father and grandfather. Frustrated by the ongoing mistreatment, he attacked all three family members, the official added.

(With PTI inputs)

