Mumbai man helps deliver baby via video call at Ram Mandir Railway Station | Watch viral video

A remarkable act of courage and compassion unfolded late Wednesday night at Mumbai’s Ram Mandir Railway Station when a young man helped a pregnant woman deliver her baby over a video call after realising that no medical aid or ambulance was available on the platform.

The extraordinary incident

Around 12:40 am, Vikas Dilip Bedre, a commuter heading toward the airport, had boarded a local train from Goregaon. As the train neared Ram Mandir station, he noticed a pregnant woman in distress in the adjacent compartment. Acting swiftly, Vikas pulled the emergency chain, bringing the train to a halt so that the woman could receive help.

When he found that there was no railway medical facility or emergency team available, Vikas decided to call his friend, Dr Devika Deshmukh, for guidance. He explained the situation and showed her the woman’s condition over a WhatsApp video call.

Delivery guided through video call

Through the live video connection, Dr Deshmukh guided Vikas step by step through the delivery procedure. With limited resources and no medical instruments or gloves, he followed careful hygiene measures as instructed.

The doctor advised him to gently support the baby’s head and help guide it safely, then to manage and cut the umbilical cord properly- explaining how to knot and secure it. She further advised placing the newborn on the mother’s chest immediately to establish warmth and bonding.

Despite being in a crowded railway setting, Vikas handled everything calmly, ensuring both mother and child were safe until additional help could arrive. The delivery lasted around 45 minutes, and the woman gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

Humanity in action

Reflecting on the incident, Vikas said, “It felt like a matter of two lives. If I hadn’t helped, I would have carried regret forever. I gathered my courage and did what was necessary.” He added that women’s medical aid must be made available at railway stations, stressing, “Emergencies don’t come with a warning. Every station should have basic medical help.”

Both the mother and her newborn are reported to be healthy. The efforts of Vikas and Dr Devika Deshmukh are being widely appreciated for exemplifying humanity and presence of mind under pressure.