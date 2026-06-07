Mumbai man dies during music concert in NSCI Dome, probe launched

Mumbai:

A live music concert at Mumbai's NSCI Dome in Worli turned tragic after a 28-year-old man died following a medical emergency during the event. The incident occurred amid a massive gathering of music lovers, raising fresh concerns about crowd management, safety measures and emergency response arrangements at large entertainment events. The deceased has been identified as Vrushabh Mahendra Gangurde, a resident of the Mahim area of Mumbai. According to police, he had attended the concert with friends and was among thousands of people present at the venue.

Fell ill amid heavy crowd

Preliminary information suggests that Vrushabh and one of his female friends began feeling unwell during the concert. Sources said the venue was heavily crowded, and both reportedly experienced discomfort while attending the event.

Witnesses claimed that Vrushabh suddenly collapsed while dancing. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors attempted to save him. However, he was later declared dead. The female attendee who was with him was also taken to hospital for treatment. Police said her condition is stable.

Investigators are examining all possible factors that may have contributed to the incident. Initial reports indicate that Vrushabh may have consumed alcohol before his condition deteriorated. Police are also looking into whether any other substance was involved.

Officials have clarified that the exact cause of death has not yet been established. The final conclusion will depend on the post-mortem examination and other medical reports.

Police probe underway

The case is being investigated by the Tardeo Police. Officers are collecting statements from witnesses and reviewing evidence related to the event. Police are also examining whether overcrowding or other circumstances inside the venue may have played a role in the incident. Authorities said every angle will be investigated before reaching a conclusion.

Questions raised over event management

The tragedy has once again sparked debate about safety arrangements at large-scale concerts in Mumbai. Some attendees have alleged that the crowd situation at the venue was difficult to manage. An NSCI club member who attended the event reportedly described the atmosphere as chaotic and questioned whether adequate precautions were in place considering the large turnout.