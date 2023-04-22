Mumbai: Maid with help of husband, son kills landlady who raised her in Malad

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, CCTV Accused captured in CCTV footage

Mumbai: A domestic help along with her husband and son allegedly killed her landlady in a want for money in Mumbai's Malad area. According to reports, the accused was brought home by the landlady 25 years ago from a railway station. The deceased had brought the abandoned girl home and raised her up.

Police said that the 69-year-old Mari Silin D'Costa, a resident of New Silin Building in Malad, was murdered by her maid at 5.30 pm on April 20 along with her husband and son. The accused has been arrested.

The 42-year-old maid Shabnam Praveen alias Mohd Umer Shaikh, her husband and son have been arrested.

"Three accused, including a 71-year-old man, have been arrested for allegedly killing a 69-year-old woman in Malad. Malad police have registered a case under sections 302, 397 and 120 (B) of IPC. All the 3 accused were produced in the court which sent them to police custody till April 26," Mumbai police said.

According to the initial investigation, the accused thought that the woman had a lot of money. Further investigation in the case is underway.

A CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced in which all the three accused are visible.

