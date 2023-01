Follow us on Image Source : ANI Car-bus collision on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar

Maharashtra accident: In a tragic incident, at least four people died on the spot after a car collided with a bus on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in the Palghar district. According to the police, the incident occurred in Dahanu area when the car was en route to Mumbai from Gujarat and rammed into the bus after the car driver lost control of the vehicle.

Further details are awaited.