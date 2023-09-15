Mumbai: ED raids locations, seizes Rs 417 crore from illegal online betting app

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV During the raid Rs 18 lakh, gold and jewelry worth approximately Rs 13 crore gold bars were also seized.

In a major crackdown, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has unearthed a case of embezzlement of crores through illegal betting website and seized Rs 417 crore from the accused. During investigation, the probe agency conducted searches against the money laundering network linked to Mahadev App in cities like Kolkata, Bhopal, Mumbai and seized a large amount of money along with incriminating documents.

According to sources, in further investigation, ED has found that Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, residents of Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, are the main promoters of Mahadev Online Book and are operating from Dubai. The ED had received information that an app was a syndicate arranging online platforms to enable illegal betting websites to enroll new users, create user IDs and siphon off crores of rupees through multiple layers of benami bank accounts.

ED found that Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal had an arrangement of 70%-30% profit. It further told that Hawala operations were conducted on a large scale to send the money earned in this betting to foreign accounts. In India, a large amount of money was also spent on advertising of betting websites and new users and franchise (panel) advertising.

The agency first conducted raids in Chhattisgarh and arrested 4 accused associated with this betting syndicate. One of the accused also used to give protection money to senior government officials so that action was not taken against him.

In February 2023, Saurabh Chandrakar got married in UAE, where the promoters of Mahadev App spent around Rs 200 crore. The lavish wedding included private jets, celebrities performance. Wedding planners, dancers, decorators were called from Mumbai.

ED raided the premises of several others associated organisers including Yogesh Popat, one Mithilesh and collected evidence of hawala money amounting to Rs 112 crore.

Rs 236.3 crore frozen

ED located organisers Dheeraj Ahuja and Vishal Ahuja at M/s Rapid Travels in Bhopal. This Mahadev App arranges complete ticketing for promoters, family, business associates and even celebrities who are endorsing betting websites like Fairplay.com, Reddy Anna App, Mahadev App. ED has identified other key players involved in the money laundering operation of Mahadev Online Book App. During investigation, it was found that Vikas Chhaparia Mahadev of Kolkata looked after all the hawala related work for the application. ED conducted searches at the premises associated with him and his associates like Govind Kedia and found that with the help of Govind Kedia, Vikas Chaparia was investing in his entities - M/s Perfect Plan Investments LLP, was investing heavily in the Indian stock market through Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) through M/s Exim General Trading FZCO and M/s Techpro IT Solutions LLC. After which Rs 236.3 crore was frozen from Vikas Chhaparia Entity.

Illegal assets worth Rs 417 crore seized

Apart from this, ED has also seized assets worth Rs 160 crore in demat holdings of Govind Kumar Kedia. During the raid at the premises of Govind Kumar Kedia, Rs 18 lakh, gold and jewelery worth approximately Rs 13 crore gold bars were also seized. So far, ED has conducted searches at 39 locations in Raipur, Bhopal, Mumbai and Kolkata and seized illegal assets worth Rs 417 crore. ED has started serious investigation abroad also. The PMLA Special Court in Raipur has issued NBWs against the absconding suspects.