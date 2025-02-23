Mumbai local trains services to be hit today | Check timings, routes affected in mega block

Mumbai commuters will face travel disruptions today as the Mumbai division of the Central Railways has announced a mega block today (February 23), affecting local train services across multiple routes.
According to the Central Railways, the block will impact up and down routes between Thane and Kalyan along with the Thane-Vashi/Nerul trains up and down the trans harbour line. Given the blockade, the Indian Railways has advised the commuters to plan their journey accordingly.
Affected routes, timings
The Central Railway has announced the following diversions and blockades in Mumbai:
- The Thane-Vashi/Nerul route will remain blocked between 11:10 am to 4:10 pm.
- On the upwards trans-Harbour route from Panvel/Nerul/Vashi to Thane, services will be closed between 10:25 am to 04:09 pm.
- Meanwhile, Thane to Vashi/Narul/Panvel downwards trans harbour route services is to be closed between 10:35 am to 4:07 pm.
- The fast train line between Thane and Kalyan, both up and down, will remain closed from 10:40 am to 3:40 pm.
- The semi-fast and fast suburban trains from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), heading downward fast, will be diverted to the down slow route between Thane and Kalyan stations.
- The diverted trains to slow line will halt at Kalwa, Mundra and Diva stations apart from their prescheduled stops. The trains on this rout will arrive 10 minutes later than their scheduled time.
- Fast and semi-fast train services, leaving Kalyan and going upwards, will stand diverted to the upwards slow train tracks between Thane and Kalyan between 10:28 am to 3:40 pm.
- These trains will make additional stoppages at Diva, Mumba and Kalwa stations. The trains at this route will run 10 minutes later than usual.
- Any down mail or express train departing from CSMT or Dadar will be diverted between Thane and Kalyan Stations on the fifth track.
- Moreover, Up mail or express trains arriving at CSMT or Dadar will stand diverted to Kalyan and Thane/Vikhroli stations.