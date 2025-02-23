Mumbai local trains services to be hit today | Check timings, routes affected in mega block The Mumbai Division of the Central Railways has announced a mega block in Mumbai. The local trains will be affected on multiple routes. While some routes will remain blocked completely, others will see diversions.

Mumbai commuters will face travel disruptions today as the Mumbai division of the Central Railways has announced a mega block today (February 23), affecting local train services across multiple routes.

According to the Central Railways, the block will impact up and down routes between Thane and Kalyan along with the Thane-Vashi/Nerul trains up and down the trans harbour line. Given the blockade, the Indian Railways has advised the commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

Affected routes, timings

The Central Railway has announced the following diversions and blockades in Mumbai: