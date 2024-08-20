Mumbai local trains affected, 10 express trains diverted for protests at Badlapur station over assault case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI As protesters came on railway tracks and blocked traffic, local train services between Ambernath and Karjat stations were suspended from 10:10 AM.

The Mumbai local train services on the Central Line were on Tuesday affected due to large-scale protests at Badlapur railway station. Massive protest were sparked by allegations of sexual assault involving two four-year-old schoolgirls by a cleaning staff member and accusations of delays in police action.

In the wake of these developments, the Central Railway reported that from 10:10 am, train operations were halted at Badlapur station due to the protests. “From 10.10 am, the train movement is held up at the Badlapur railway station due to protest for non-railway issues,” CR officials said.

Because of the protests, Mumbai local train services in both directions were suspended, and five express trains were rerouted via the Karjat-Panvel route to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

On the other hand, 10 long-distance trains were diverted via alternate routes due to the protest, the Central Railway said.

“Till now 10 Mail Express trains have been diverted via Karjat-Panvel-Thane station. Locals between CSMT and Ambarnath are being run normally. Badlapur to Karjat Services are suspended,” the Central Railways said in a statement.

As protesters, including several women, came on railway tracks and blocked traffic, local train services between Ambernath and Karjat stations were suspended from 10:10 AM.

The protest turned violent as agitators vandalised the school, where the alleged incident occurred last week, and also indulged in stone-pelting at the Badlapur railway station, police said.

At least 10 mail-express trains, including Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat Express, were diverted via Karjat-Panvel-Thane stations, said Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer (CRPO) of Central Railway.

He said local trains between CSMT and Ambarnath stations are running normally; services between Badlapur and Karjat remain suspended.

In view of the protest, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) deployed additional personnel at stations on the Kalyan-Karjat section of Central Railway, Nila said.

Senior Divisional Security Manager along with 60 jawans and 10 officials of RPF, are closely monitoring the situation at Badlapur station with the Government Railway Police (GRP) staff.