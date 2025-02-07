Mumbai local train services to remain disrupted on February 8-9: Check timings, other details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai local train services to remain disrupted

Mumbai local train services will be disrupted for at least 13-hours on Saturday and Sunday. As per the official announcement, Western Railways, which operates Mumbai locals, will carry out a 13-hour jumbo block on both up and down fast lines between Grant Road and Mumbai Central station. The block will be carried between 10 pm on Saturday to 11 am on Sunday. The commuters taking this route will be impacted.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, said during the block period, all up and down fast line trains will be operated on slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central station.

Due to a 13-hour block starting from tomorrow 10 pm, some train will be canceled and some will be operating on slow lines. "Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block and some Churchgate trains will be short terminated/reversed ex Bandra/Dadar station," the spokesperson said. Station masters will be getting more information regarding the impact.

'Metro rail services should be extended till Dahisar'

On Thursday, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said there is a need to extend the Mumbai metro rail services up to suburban Dahisar to provide a relief to commuters. He was speaking to reporters during an inspection tour of infrastructure projects in Mira-Bhayandar township in Thane district. "The people of Mira-Bhayandar need justice. The Mumbai metro rail should be made operational up to Dahisar by the end of this year to provide a hassle-free commute to the local residents," Sarnaik said.

He further instructed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) official to speed up the project, stating that its expansion is a priority to provide better connectivity and ease congestion.

Sarnaik inspected the Dahisar check post, which regularly witnesses traffic snarls, and attributed the congestion to the "mismanagement" of toll operators, seeking immediate corrective measures.

(With inputs from agencies)