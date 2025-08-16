Mumbai local train services on Harbour, Central lines hit as rains leave tracks submerged | Check status Central Railway reported delays on both Up and Down lines due to heavy flooding between Kurla and Dadar. Rising water on the tracks forced trains to move slowly, leaving commuters facing long waits and confusion.

Mumbai:

Overnight heavy rains in Mumbai left several parts of the city inundated on Saturday morning, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert, citing "extremely heavy rains" in some parts.

Mumbaikars woke up to flooded streets after the downpour that also left railway tracks submerged, causing delays on multiple lines of the Mumbai Local during the morning commute hours.

Mumbai local trains running late: Check status

Visuals are from the stretch between Sion and Kurla Railway Stations, showing tracks submerged. On the Central Railway line, trains are running with a delay of about 15 minutes.

On the Harbour line, services are behind schedule by 15 to 20 minutes. Western Railway trains are also running late compared to their scheduled timings.

Central Railway reported delays on both Up and Down lines due to heavy flooding between Kurla and Dadar. Rising water on the tracks forced trains to move slowly, leaving commuters facing long waits and confusion. On the Harbour Line, waterlogging at Chunabhatti station further disrupted services.

Rail officials confirmed that suburban trains are running late and advised passengers to check service updates before travelling.

Mumbai rains: Two dead in landslide in Vikhroli West

Two people were killed and two others injured in a landslide at Vikhroli West after soil and stones from a nearby hillside collapsed onto a hut. The injured are being treated at Rajawadi Hospital.

Amid the weather department’s Orange alert for heavy rainfall, Mumbai Police has urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and exercise caution.

"Mumbai is experiencing heavy rainfall with an Orange Alert in effect. Waterlogging and reduced visibility have been reported in several areas. Mumbaikars are advised to avoid non-essential travel and to exercise caution while venturing out. Police have been instructed to be on high alert and Mumbai Police is alert and ready to help Mumbaikars. In case of any emergency, dial 100 / 112 / 103," the post read.

Also Read: Two dead in landslide in Vikhroli; IMD issues red alert for more showers | Video