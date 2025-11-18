Mumbai local train services disrupted after rail fracture was detected between Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg Mumbai local train: The fracture was spotted on the down slow line at 7.32 am, prompting authorities to impose a speed restriction and divert services to maintain safety, officials said.

Mumbai:

Attention Mumbai local train passengers. The Mumbai local train services were on Tuesday disrupted after rail fracture was detected between Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg stations. The train services were briefly disrupted after a rail fracture was detected between Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg stations in Mumbai, officials said.

Mumbai local trains ran 20 minutes behind schedule

The incident caused suburban trains, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, to run 10 to 20 minutes behind schedule, some commuters said.

The fracture was spotted on the down slow line at 7.32 am, prompting authorities to impose a speed restriction and divert services to maintain safety, the officials said.

Here’s what Central Railway says on train service disruption

Railway personnel attended to the issue immediately and declared the line safe for train movement with a 30 kmph speed restriction at 7.58 am, Central Railway's chief public relations officer, Swapnil Nila, said. Till that time, the slow local trains were diverted to the fast line from Matunga station, he said.

The Central Railway's main line connects south Mumbai with the eastern suburbs and interior parts of neighbouring Thane and Raigad districts. More than 35 lakh commuters travel on the Central Railway's suburban network every day.

