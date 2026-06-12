Mumbai Local Harbour Line services hit due to overhead wire snag near Chembur during peak hours

Mumbai:

Local train services on Mumbai's Harbour Line were disrupted on Friday morning after a cloth was allegedly thrown onto an Overhead Equipment (OHE) wire near Chembur, triggering a technical fault.

The incident affected train operations in both the up and down directions of the Harbour Line, causing delays and disruptions during peak commuting hours. Thousands of passengers faced inconvenience as several local trains were delayed, while some services were temporarily suspended due to the fault.

Railway officials said technical teams were rushed to the site and were working to remove the cloth from the overhead wire and restore normal services at the earliest.

A Central Railway spokesperson said the disruption occurred after foreign wires fell onto the overhead equipment (OHE) near Chembur station, affecting train movement on the up Harbour Line.

According to the railway official, normal traffic was restored at 9:52 am after the obstruction was removed.

The incident led to delays of around 15 to 20 minutes for suburban train services on the Harbour Line, a key corridor that connects South Mumbai with Navi Mumbai and parts of the western suburbs.

About Mumbai Local Harbour line

The Mumbai Harbour Line is one of the key suburban railway corridors in the Mumbai local train network, connecting commuters between South Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and parts of Raigad district. Operated by Central Railway, the line runs from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Panvel and serves major stations including Wadala Road, Chembur, Govandi, Mankhurd, Vashi, Nerul, Belapur and Panvel.

The corridor is heavily used by daily commuters travelling between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, carrying lakhs of passengers every day. Any disruption on the Harbour Line, especially during peak hours, can have a significant impact on local train services and lead to delays across the suburban rail network.