Bombay High Court rejects plea of Uddhav's Shiv Sena to stay swearing-in of 7 MLCs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Mumbai High Court

Hours ahead of the announcement of assembly elections in Maharashtra, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday rejected a plea of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena demanding a stay on the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed 7 MLCs.

As the High Court refused to take the oath, Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Speaker Neelam Gorhe will administer the oath to seven newly nominated MLCs shortly. Out of the seven names, the BJP got the major chunk with three nominations. Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and NCP got two each.

Legislative Council Deputy Speaker issued a statement which read, "No.RJB 2024/453/C.R.150/RJB-In pursuance of section 74 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the names of the Members nominated to the Maharashtra Legislative Council by the Governor of Maharashtra under sub-clause (e) of clause (3) and clause (5) of Article 171 of the Constitution of India are published for general information." Out of the seven names, the BJP got the major chunk with three nominations. Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and NCP got two each.

(1) Chitra Kishor Wagh, 131/B, Tanna Residency, Swatantraveer Savarkar Marg, Opp. Siddhivinayak Temple, Prabhadevi

(2) Vikrant Patil, C/205, Sanghmitra CHS, Plot No. 100, Behind Garden Hotel, Panvel, Dist. Raigad.

(3) Dharmguru Babusing Maharaj Rathod Tirthkshetra Pohradevi, Tal. Manora, Dist. Washim.

(4) Pankaj Chhagan Bhujbal, Militia Apartment, 5th Floor, Room No. 17, 18, Matharpakadi Road, Mazgaon, Mumbai

(5) Idris Illiyas Naikwadi, Naikwadi's, Rageshri Apartment, Jawahar Chawk, Miraj, Sangli

(6) Hemant Shreeram Patil, Tukai Raviraj Nagar, Taroda Naka, Nanded

(7) Manisha Kayande. 5-22/1, Rupal CHS, 98 Dadasaheb Phalake Road, Dadar (East), Mumbai