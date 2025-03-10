Mumbai heatwave: BMC issues do's and dont's for residents, yellow alert for March 11-13 BMC said currently some parts of Maharashtra, including Greater Mumbai, are experiencing a heatwave as per the India Meteorological Department's forecast and this situation may continue till March 11.

Several regions in Maharashtra have been reeling under heatwave conditions, amid the soaring temperature in Mumbai and surrounding districts the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday has issued guidelines appealing to the residents to stay hydrated and take other precautions to avoid the mercury spike.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), meanwhile, has issued a yellow warning for Maharashtra from March 11 to March 13. The civic body listed "Do's and Don'ts" for residents in accordance with guidelines formulated by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

"Similarly, such situations may occur frequently in the months of March and April. In the backdrop of the frequent occurrence of heatwaves, guidelines are issued on what citizens should and should not do during this period," the release said.

