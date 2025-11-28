Mumbai 'gasping' for clean air, India needs 'nationwide war' against air pollution: Shiv Sena's Milind Deora Deora said he has written a letter to BMC chairperson Bhushan Ghagrani, urging 'immediate and extraordinary' action to deal with the air pollution crisis in Mumbai. Sharing his letter on X, he said the BMC should temporarily halt digging and construction activities in the Maharashtra capital.

Mumbai:

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora on Friday expressed serious concerns over deteriorating air quality in Mumbai and said that the crisis has turned into a public-health emergency. The Rajya Sabha MP said India's financial capital is 'gasping' for clean air, pointing out that the country needs a 'nationwide war and national consensus' against air pollution.

Deora said he has also written a letter to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chairperson Bhushan Ghagrani, urging 'immediate and extraordinary' action to deal with the air pollution crisis in Mumbai. Sharing his letter on X (formerly Twitter), he said the BMC should temporarily halt digging and construction activities in the Maharashtra capital.

"A temporary moratorium on all road-digging, construction, and excavation activities- including those by utilities-until citywide AQI levels fall to safe and acceptable limits," Deora said. "Construction dust remains the single biggest contributor to PM pollution in Mumbai; a temporary pause is the most effective immediate step."

He also said that real-time AQI monitors should be installed at all construction and industrial clusters, and the data should be made public. In addition to this, he said steep penalties should be imposed on the violators.

"Mandatory washing and water-sprinkling of trucks transporting debris, cement, soil, and construction material, with on-site washing bays as a compulsory requirement," he said.

In his letter, the Sena leader also highlighted that Mumbai's AQI was 298 (unhealthy) with PM2.5 at 126 μg/m3 and PM10 at 163 μg/m3. Similarly, the AQI was 255 with PM2.5 at 110 μg/m3 and PM10 at 138 μg/m3. October 2025 was Mumbai's most polluted month of the year, with several monitoring stations recording their highest PM2.5/PM10 levels since January, he noted.

Deora said prolonged exposure to high PM2.5 and PM10 levels can lead to respiratory illness and cardiovascular risk, especially in the children and the elderly. "This crisis demands *urgent, extraordinary, and sustained intervention* from the civic administration. Air-quality management must become a year-round priority, not merely a seasonal response," he said, urging immediate action in the matter.