Mumbai: Two workers dead after inhaling gas in storage chamber of fishing boat in Mumbai, one critical

Mumbai: At least two workers have died after inhaling gas accumulated in the storage chamber of the fishing boat in Mumbai, one another is said to be critical, PTI quoted police.

The incident took place at the New Fish Jetty when the workers were removing fish from the boat Anjani Putra around 11 am. The boat had returned to the coast around 2 am, and it is suspected that gas was generated due to rotting fish, said deputy commissioner of police Sanjay Latkar.

A worker who climbed down into a storage chamber passed out. Five others who followed him inside also fell unconscious and all of them were rushed to the government-run JJ Hospital, he said.

Sriniwas Anand Yadav (35) and boat owner Naga Don Sanjay (27), both hailing from Andhra Pradesh, died during treatment, he said.

Suresh Mekla, also from Andhra Pradesh, was on ventilator while the condition of the other three was stable, the official said.

An accidental death case was registered at Yellow Gate police station and further probe was on, the DCP said.

With inputs from PTI

