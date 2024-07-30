Mumbai: Four members of family, including two kids injured in fire due to gas leak in Lalbaug area

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational pic

A residential building caught fire after a gas leak in Lalbaug area, Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday. Four persons including a woman and her two children were injured in the fire incident.

The officials said the fire broke out in a room on the third floor of Meghwadi Building on SS Road around 5.10 am following an explosion caused by a leaking gas cylinder.

The flames were doused by 5.30 am, he said.

Kunda Rane (48) sustained 70 to 90 per cent burns while her ten-year-old children, Atharva and Vaishnavi, suffered 15 to 20 per cent burns. Aniket Vilas Dicvalkar (27) received 60 to 70 per cent burns.

Rane and her two children were first taken to Kasturba hospital and later shifted to Airoli-based National Burns Centre.

Dicvalkar was undergoing treatment at Masina hospital in Byculla. Both his and Rane's condition was said to be critical, the official said.

