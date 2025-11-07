Mumbai: Fire breaks out at McDonald's outlet in Dadar's Star Mall Mumbai fire news: FIre broke out in the kitchen of McDonald's resturant located in Star Mall in Dadar.

New Delhi:

A major fire broke out in the kitchen of a McDonald's outlet in Mumbai's Dadar area on Friday, officials said, adding firefighting operations were underway. So far, no injuries have been reported in the blaze that erupted around 3.30 pm.

At least 6 fire tenders are stationed and ambulances are stationed at the spot to douse the blaze. Visuals from the spot showed smoke billowing from the first floor of the mall, where the McDonald's is located. Fire tenders had to break the glass of the restaurant's facade to gain access into the outlet as the entry was blocked due to smoke and flames.

The outlet is located is on the MC Kelkar Marg opposite Sena Bhavan in Dadar West. Police officials have blocked the road and evacuated the mall premises as a precautionary measure.