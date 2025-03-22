Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation area | Video Mumbai fire: Fire officer SL Patil said, "Twelve fire engines are at the spot. We are trying to bring the fire under control as soon as possible. No one is injured. The reason behind the fire is yet to be known...".

Mumbai fire: A huge fire broke out in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation area of Shiravane on Friday (March 21). Blows of huge smoke were seen in the video, and fire tenders rushed to the spot and tried their best to control the fire.

Further details are awaited into the matter.

Earlier, fire broke out at an industry near Mahakali Caves in Mumbai's Andheri area on Thursday. Four fire tenders have been deployed to the site to contain the fire. Earlier in the day, a fire broke out in multiple furniture shops at Azad Chowk in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday morning, officials said.

The fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. Inspector Dilip said that the fire might have started due to a short circuit.

"Fire broke out in furniture shops. The fire might have started due to a short circuit. The fire has been brought under control. The work of extinguishing the fire is going on," Inspector Dilip said.