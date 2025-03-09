Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Marol area; 3 injured, 3 vehicles gutted in blaze | Video It is speculated that the fire was triggered due to leakage in the gas pipeline. A car, rickshaw and a bike were burnt to ashes.

A massive fire broke out in Mumbai's Marol area on the early hours of Sunday. As per the officials, the incident took place where BMC work was underway. It is speculated that the fire was triggered due to leakage in the gas pipeline. A car, rickshaw and a bike were burnt to ashes. Three people got injured and are currently under treatment.

Assistant Divisional Fire Officer, SK Sawant said that three people have been injured in the fire and they have been sent for treatment. "We received the fire information at around 12:30 a.m. The incident took place where BMC work was underway. We reached the spot upon receiving information. We received information that three people had been injured and they have been sent for treatment," the official told reporters.

Fire in Mumbai's Marole area | Watch

The matter is being investigated, and further details will be shared in due course.

Fire in Thane building

On Thursday morning, a fire broke out in a six-storey building in Maharashtra's Thane city. A shop and three motorbikes were damaged due to the incident. As per the officials, no person was reported to be injured in the incident, which took place at 4:23 am in the building located at Siddharth Nagar in Majiwada area.

The blaze erupted on the ground floor of the building, engulfing a shop located there. The flames quickly spread, damaging three motorbikes parked nearby, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

After being alerted, the fire brigade and regional disaster management cell teams rushed to the site. The firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control within 30 minutes, preventing further damage to residential floors of the building.

(With inputs from agencies)