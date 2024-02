Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai building catches fire

A massive fire broke out in street number 3, Kamathipur area in the Grant Road area of Mumbai on Tuesday. The fire broke out on the second floor of a building.

Five fire brigade vehicles reached the spot, said the official.

No one has been reported injured in the fire incident yet, said the Mumbai Fire Department.

More details are awaited.

