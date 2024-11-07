Thursday, November 07, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Paid leave for employees on election day to increase voter turnout, says Mumbai poll body

Paid leave for employees on election day to increase voter turnout, says Mumbai poll body

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Employers are directed to follow these guidelines strictly, ensuring all employees are able to exercise their voting rights on the election day.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Mumbai Updated on: November 07, 2024 11:12 IST
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Mumbai employees to get Paid leave on election day, employees t
Image Source : FREEPIK Paid leave for employees on election day to increase voter turnout, says Mumbai poll body.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: The Mumbai district election officer has said all establishments, businesses and other workplaces within the Brihanmumbai limits are mandated to grant leave to their employees for voting in the Maharashtra assembly polls on November 20 (Wednesday).

Violations to this directive by employers will result in action under the Election Commission's guidelines, district election officer and Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said in a release issued on Wednesday (November 6).

Aiming to enable all eligible voters in Mumbai Suburban and Mumbai City districts to exercise their voting rights, Gagrani has implemented various initiatives to boost the voter turnout here.

The release said employers must grant leave to their employees for voting on November 20 in their constituencies and the rule applies to all industrial sectors, corporations, companies and other establishments, ensuring that no wage deductions occur due to this leave.

Related Stories
Maharashtra Election: 28 Deputy SP-ACP rank officers, including 15 from Mumbai, transferred

Maharashtra Election: 28 Deputy SP-ACP rank officers, including 15 from Mumbai, transferred

'Mahila hoon maal nahi': Shaina NC on Shiv Sena-UBT MP Arvind Sawant's 'foreign maal' remark

'Mahila hoon maal nahi': Shaina NC on Shiv Sena-UBT MP Arvind Sawant's 'foreign maal' remark

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh name their daughter ‘Dua’, share heartwarming picture

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh name their daughter ‘Dua’, share heartwarming picture

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde stops his convoy to help injured person on Mumbai road | VIDEO

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde stops his convoy to help injured person on Mumbai road | VIDEO

Arvind Sawant apologises for 'imported maal' remark against Shaina NC, says, 'Being targeted...'

Arvind Sawant apologises for 'imported maal' remark against Shaina NC, says, 'Being targeted...'

In cases where a full-day leave is not feasible due to exceptional circumstances, at least a four-hour leave may be granted with prior approval from the district election officer, it said. As per section 135(B) of the Representation of the People Act, employees whose absence would endanger the public or their establishment will not be penalised.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement