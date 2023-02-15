Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Mumbai: DRI arrests woman at airport with 11.94 kg heroin worth Rs 84 crore

A woman was intercepted at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for allegedly carrying 11.94 kg of heroin, a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence official said on Wednesday.

The passenger arrived from Harare via Nairobi vide Kenya Airways, police said. An official said, that examination of the passenger baggage resulted in the recovery and seizure of cream-coloured granules.

"On testing with narcotics field testing kit, the substance tested positive for the presence of 'heroin', a narcotic drug covered under the NDPS Act,1985, the official added. The substance is valued at approximately Rs 84 Crores in the illicit market.

The officials further said that the substance was ingeniously concealed inside the trolley bags and in file folders. The Passenger informed that the drugs were handed over to her in Harare and the same were to be delivered to two persons in Mumbai.

Acting swifty, DRI officers identified and nabbed the said recipients who had come to receive the passenger and the contraband, from outside the airport. The Passenger along with other 2 recipients have been arrested under the provisions of NDPS Act,1985. Further investigation is underway.

