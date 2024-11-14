Mumbai airport receives bomb threat call, security tightened, investigation on

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Mumbai Domestic Airport receives bomb threat call

The CISF control room at the Mumbai Domestic Airport (T1) received a bomb threat call from an unidentified person on Wednesday afternoon. The caller alleged that a man named Mohammad was travelling from Mumbai to Azerbaijan with explosives. Acting swiftly, the CISF team alerted the Sahar Police station, leading to an immediate deployment of officers to the airport for a detailed investigation.

Sources indicate that the caller did not specify any flight details and abruptly ended the call around 3 PM. Authorities are now conducting a thorough investigation and working to trace the caller. Security has been heightened at the airport as a precautionary measure, and the police are verifying passenger details to ensure safety.

Three days ago, security personnel at Kolkata airport were placed on high alert after they received information from a passenger who suspected that a bomb could be planted on a private airline plane. According to sources at the airport, the passenger told CISF and IndiGo staff that he suspected that a bomb might be planted on Kolkata-Chennai IndiGo flight 6E 892.

The passenger, seated near gate number 18 at the airport, suspected that a bomb was ticking inside a bag, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson said and added that it was later discovered that the bag actually belonged to a woman employee of IndiGo.