Mumbai dog attack: Woman underwent nose surgery after Pitbull, Doberman brutally attacked her in Powai area

Mumbai dog attack: A 37-year-old woman suffered multiple injuries and had to undergo nose reconstruction surgery after two pet dogs of a man residing in the neighbourhood attacked her in Mumbai's Powai area, police said on Thursday (March 27). The two canines- a pitbull and a doberman- are owned by Divesh Virk and were under the care of his driver and house help when the incident took place on March 22 (Saturday), an official said, adding a case has been registered against the three persons.

Richa Kaushik-Arora, a research scientist working with a private firm, was walking towards her flat, which is under renovation, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Powai area, the official added. The accused maid and the driver arrived there in a car along with the dogs belonging to Virk, who has a house in a neighbouring building.

Woman scientist suffers multiple injuries

The maid lost control of the dogs' leashes, following which both the canines attacked the woman, causing injuries to her face, nose, hands and legs. The woman was rushed to a private hospital by another resident and her father-in-law. She underwent a nose reconstruction surgery, the official said.

Case registered in dog attack case

After being alerted, the Powai police reached the spot. Based on the complaint filed by the woman, the Powai police on March 23 (Sunday) registered the case against the three persons and were conducting a probe into it, the official said.

Dangerous dog breeds in India includes Pitbull and Doberman

Pitbulla are known for its strength and tenacity, the Pitbull Terrier has been involved in several aggressive incidents. Its muscular build and territorial nature contribute to its high-risk status. Due to its reputation for aggression, especially in cases of improper training or mistreatment, many regions have placed restrictions or outright bans on owning Pitbulls to ensure public safety.

Dobermans are known for their loyalty, sharp instincts, and use as guard dogs. Their protective nature is a valuable trait, but can become problematic if they perceive a threat, especially around unfamiliar people. This makes them potentially dangerous in situations where they are not trained to manage their instincts appropriately.