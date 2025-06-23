Mumbai: Demolition drive halted amid Protests in Thane, allegations of underworld funding surface Thane Municipal Corporation's demolition drive against 17 alleged illegal buildings in Khan Compound, Shil-Daighar was halted after massive local protests. The action, ordered by the court over suspected underworld links, has led to heightened tensions in the area.

Mumbai:

A tense situation unfolded in the Khan Compound area of Shil-Daighar, Diva, after the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) initiated action against 17 allegedly illegal buildings on court orders. The demolition drive, which began earlier today, was met with strong resistance from residents, ultimately forcing authorities to halt operations temporarily.

The action stems from a court directive mandating the demolition of 17 structures deemed illegal, with allegations that these constructions were funded by underworld money. The Khan Compound area has long been under scrutiny, but this is one of the most extensive demolition efforts in recent years.

As the TMC’s demolition squads began work, thousands of residents gathered to oppose the move, forming human chains and shouting slogans. The situation escalated quickly, prompting the deployment of significant police force, including DCPs, ACPs, senior officers, and over 100 personnel, to maintain order and prevent clashes.

Despite the heavy police presence, protestors stood their ground, compelling the TMC to temporarily suspend the demolition. Tensions remain high in the area, and officials are currently assessing the next steps.

Authorities have yet to announce when or if the demolition will resume, but residents remain adamant in their opposition, unwilling to vacate their homes or allow the structures to be razed.

The incident highlights the ongoing struggle between urban planning enforcement and local sentiments, especially when livelihoods and alleged criminal elements intersect. Further developments are awaited as legal and administrative consultations continue.