Mumbai Crime Branch probes link between arrested Bangladeshi national in Nagpur violence case Nagpur violence case: The violent clashes commenced in Nagpur on March 17 over the demand for the removal of Aurangzeb's grave, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that a holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation.

Nagpur violence case: The Mumbai Crime Branch on Thursday (March 27) arrested a Bangladeshi national from Dadar in the metropolis for allegedly staying illegally in the country and has begun a probe to check if he was involved in the March 17 violence in Nagpur. Azizul Nizanul Rahman (29) was held by Crime Branch Unit II on Wednesday (March 26), he added. Investigations have begun to find out whether the identified Bangladeshi national had a role in the violence.

"We suspect he was in Nagpur at the time of the violence. He is a resident of Hasanbaug in Nagpur and had come to Dadar just a few days ago. Rahman, a daily wage labourer, has admitted to obtaining an Aadhaar car using forged documents," the official said.

"We are analysing his mobile phone tower location as part of the probe. We have also shared information about his arrest with our Nagpur counterparts," he said.

Know more about Nagpur violence

Mobs went on a rampage in central Nagpur areas on March 17 amid rumours that a ‘chadar’ with holy inscriptions was burnt during protests led by VHP and Bajrang Dal for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

More than 110 persons have been arrested in connection with the violence, including the key accused Fahim Khan.

"We will investigate whether there is a connection between Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Mumbai and Nagpur violence. One Bangladeshi national, Ajijul Rehman, was arrested near Dadar Station yesterday. there were inputs that he was coming to Mumbai via Pune, and lived in Nagpur. Investigation has begun to find out whether he had a role in the violence," the Mumbai Crime Branch said.

114 arrested so far in Nagpur violence

Meanwhile, on March 25, more than 114 individuals were detained, and thirteen cases were registered in connection with the violence in Nagpur, which involved stone-pelting and vehicles being set on fire following rumors about a holy 'chadar' being burnt. Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal told media, "Action is continuously being taken against those involved in the incident. Thirteen cases have been filed in connection with the incident, and more than 114 people have been accused and detained. In a few instances, they (accused) were from outside, and some were from Nagpur."

On Monday, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation's anti-encroachment squad demolished illegal constructions at the residence of the accused Yusuf Sheikh and Faheem Khan in connection with the Nagpur riot case. This follows violent clashes in Nagpur on March 17 over the demand for the removal of Aurangzeb's grave, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that a holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation. On March 22, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that 92 people had been arrested in connection with the violence.

Fadnavis, who also serves as the state's Home Minister, said earlier that the violence was triggered by rumours spread on social media alleging that a holy 'chadar' had been burnt on that day. He also said that damages caused during the violence would be recovered from the rioters.

"Whatever damage has happened will be recovered from the rioters. If they do not pay the money, their property will be sold for recovery. Bulldozers will also be used wherever required," Fadnavis had said earlier.