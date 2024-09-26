Sanjay Raut convicted in defamation case filed by Kirit Somaiya's wife, sentenced to 15 days in jail

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) Shiv Sena (UTB) leader Sanjay Raut

Defamation case: A local court in Mumbai on Thursday (September 26) convicted Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut in the defamation case filed by Dr Medha Kirit Somaiya, wife of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

A Metropolitan Magistrate (Sewree court) has sentenced Sanjay Raut to 15 days imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000. He was convicted under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

What is the case?

Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Raut had alleged that the Somaiya couple was involved in a scam of Rs 100 crore by misusing funds for toilet construction. After this, Medha Kirit Somaiya filed a defamation case against Sanjay Raut.

Medha Somaiya, in her complaint filed through advocate Vivekanand Gupta, had alleged that Raut made baseless and completely defamatory allegations against her and her husband. She said Raut had accused them of being involved in a Rs 100 crore scam over the construction and maintenance of some public toilets under the jurisdiction of the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation. "The statements made by the accused to the media are per se defamatory. The statements have been made to malign my character in the eyes of the general public," the complaint had stated.

