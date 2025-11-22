Mumbai court allows auction of Nirav Modi's seized luxury cars amid lengthy legal battle Recognising that Nirav Modi and other accused individuals remain on the run and the start of the trial appears nowhere in sight, the judge emphasized that auctioning off these assets is both a practical and necessary step to prevent further financial loss.

Mumbai:

A special court in Mumbai has granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) permission to auction two luxury vehicles seized from fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, marking a fresh development in the long-running Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case against him.

Background of legal proceedings

Nirav Modi, accused in the multi-crore PNB scam, was declared a fugitive economic offender in December 2019 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED had previously seized various assets belonging to Modi, including high-end vehicles, amidst concerns over their value depreciating due to prolonged neglect and costly maintenance.​

Vehicle auction details

During recent court proceedings, ED noted that the vehicles have been lying unused for years, risking further loss in value. The agency initially sought permission to auction three cars- Skoda Superb Elegance, Mercedes-Benz 4MATIC FL 350 CDI, and Mercedes-Benz GLE 250. The combined value of these vehicles, as per attachment orders, is estimated at over Rs 1 crore.​

However, the court has authorized the sale of only two: the Mercedes-Benz GLE 250 and, through a renewed auction order, the Skoda Superb, which previously had a sale order in March 2019. Approval for auctioning the Mercedes-Benz 4MATIC FL 350 CDI was not granted at this time.​

Court’s rationale and broader asset recovery

The court highlighted that keeping these vehicles idle increases depreciation and that maintenance costs may soon exceed their remaining value. The judge remarked that, given the accused, including Nirav Modi, remain absconding and the trial is unlikely to commence soon, asset disposal through auction is both necessary and pragmatic.​

Apart from luxury cars, various assets seized from Modi, such as valuable paintings and properties, are also being auctioned to recover proceeds for victimized lenders in the bank fraud case.​

Fugitive status and international legal battle

Nirav Modi fled India in early 2018, days before the FIR relating to the alleged Rs 13,850 crore PNB fraud was filed. He currently remains in the UK, fighting extradition in British courts, while back in India, legal proceedings and auctions of his seized assets continue in his absence.​

