Outrage erupted after a video showing a group of alleged Muslim minor boys assaulting a young couple at a public garden in Mumbai's Kurla went viral on social media, prompting police to take action and detain eight juveniles in connection with the incident.

The incident took place at Pramod Mahajan Garden, located behind Phoenix Mall in Kurla West.

The video, which was shared by BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya on social media on Friday, showed around eight to ten boys surrounding a man and a woman who had visited the garden.

The situation soon escalated into a physical assault, with some of the boys seen hitting the man and the woman with wooden sticks, punching and kicking him. The woman accompanying him tried to intervene and stop the attack as the group continued to corner the couple.

The two eventually managed to escape.

Police nabs 8 juveniles

Taking cognisance of the viral footage, Mumbai Police identified the minors allegedly involved in the assault and registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 189(2) for unlawful assembly, 118(1) for voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means, 352 for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace, and 351(2) for criminal intimidation.

An official said eight minors had been detained and would be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). Their parents have also been summoned as part of the proceedings.

BJP claims conspiracy to turn Mumbai into a "Muslim city"

The incident also triggered a political controversy as Somaiya alleged that the couple had been targeted on religious grounds. Claiming that the boys had questioned the couple's presence in the garden and said Hindus were not allowed there, Somaiya alleged an attempt to promote religious extremism in Mumbai.

He said he had contacted the Ghatkopar police station following the incident and intervened to ensure that an FIR was registered. He also claimed that some of those involved had been taken into custody, while minors were being produced before the juvenile court.

"We will not allow this conspiracy to turn Marathi Mumbai into Muslim Mumbai," Somaiya said, alleging an attempt to change the city's character.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Also Read:

Bikaner tragedy: Three killed as two men trying to rescue quarrelling couple hit by train