Mumbai Coastal Road that connects with Marine Drive opens for public, traffic jams to be reduced

Image Source : PTI Mumbai Coastal Road opens for public, traffic jams to be reduced.

Mumbai: Here comes another piece of good news for the commuters in Mumbai. After long wait, the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) that links Haji Ali Juice Centre will Marine Drive is officially opened for the general public. However, the final section, connecting the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) to Lotus Jetty-Worli Naka, will be made operational by mid-March, as per Free Press Journal report.

The Mumbai commuters must be knowing that the 10.58-km Mumbai coastal road starts from the Princess Street Flyover at Marine Drive to the Worli end of the BWSL and the stretch of the project includes multi-level interchanges at key points, such as Haji Ali, Peddar Road (Amarsons Garden), and Worli Sea Face.

About the features of the Mumbai Coastal Road project, the Peddar Road interchange has four entry-exit points, while Haji Ali has eight and Worli has five interchanges.

Before it was opened for the public, the south-bound vehicles could access the coastal road via the Worli interchange, the Amarsons interchange, or directly from the BWSL.

Officials dealing with the development told News 18 that the last section at the Worli interchange, providing access from Worli to the BWSL for northbound traffic, is in its final stage and is likely to open by the third week of March.

Officials added that delays were due to the construction of parking spaces for the traffic arms. Earler, the Haji Ali interchange arms were launched in December 2024 and were opened for traffic use.

In the meantime, another lane of the bow-string bridge that connects the Coastal Road to the BWSL was opened on January 27, 2025 and the travel time was significantly reduced between Bandra and Marine Drive.

It should be noted that the Mumbai coastal road thst started in October 2018 with a budget of Rs 13,983 crore has slashed travel time by 70 percent and fuel consumption by 34 percent, according to the BMC.