Mumbai Coastal Road: Direct access to Bandra-Worli Sea Link for northbound vehicles to start from Sept 13

Starting Friday (September 13), northbound vehicles on Mumbai's Coastal Road will have direct access to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The Coastal Road, which is estimated to cost around Rs 14,000 crore, aims to significantly reduce travel time between South Mumbai and the suburbs, offering a more efficient commuting experience.

Before the connection is opened to vehicular traffic, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, will inspect the new link on Thursday afternoon, as confirmed by BMC official. The new connection is expected to ease congestion and enhance the overall connectivity in Mumbai.

Northbound vehicles heading to Bandra from south Mumbai via the Coastal Road can directly enter the sea link between 7 am and 11 pm, while the southbound vehicles will have to take the existing route till both arms of the Coastal Road are connected with the sea link, a civic official said.

This will be the fourth such opening on the road, which is being made operational in phases. Its southbound arm opened from Worli to Marine Drive on March 11. The northbound carriageway was opened from Marine Drive only till Haji Ali on June 10 followed by the stretch from Haji Ali to Worli on July 11.

It now allows motorists to reach from Marine Drive to Worli in less than 15 minutes but in the absence of a direct link with the Bandra Worli Sea Link, traffic piles near the Worli exit during rush hours. The construction of the ambitious 10.58-km-long project started in October 2018.

(With inputs from PTI)

