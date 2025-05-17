Mumbai Civil Defence issues advisory for schools, public to deal with 'war-like situation' | Details As per guidelines, it is the responsibility of residents to be prepared for blackouts (use thick curtains, turn off lights when needed). Use stairs and care for children, elderly, and disabled individuals and keep phones charged and carry ID cards.

Mumbai:

The Mumbai Civil Defence Department on Saturday (May 17) issued a detailed advisory to handle war-like situations. They have circulated details in the advisory for housing societies, schools, corporates, and the general public (local citizens). These advisories aim to ensure safety, preparedness, and public awareness. India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7 to destroy nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack. India and Pakistan on Saturday (May 10) announced reaching an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea.

Advisory for 'General Public and Citizens'

In view of potential threats or high-tension situations, the following instructions are being issued to help citizens stay safe, prepared, and informed during a war-like scenario:

Stay Calm and Trust Official Sources: Citizens are urged to remain calm and rely only on verified sources such as TV, radio, and official government social media platforms for updates. Avoid spreading rumours or unverified information.

Emergency Kit Preparation: Keep an emergency kit ready, including:

Torch Batteries Candles First aid kit Essential medicines Three-day supply of water and dry food Mobile charger/power bank Identification documents Some cash

Shelter and Safety Protocols: Be aware of the nearest bunkers, shelters, and safe zones. Follow “lights out” or blackout protocols if instructed.

Air Raid or Missile Alert: Move to a secure location immediately, stay away from windows and glass, turn off lights, cover windows, avoid using elevators, and use stairs.

Family Emergency Plan: Families should prepare a plan including:

Contact points Meeting places Individual responsibilities Special care should be taken for the elderly, children, disabled individuals, and pets.

Travel and Cyber Discipline: Limit travel, follow traffic rules, maintain cyber hygiene. Avoid sharing sensitive information or clicking on suspicious links.

Stay Calm and Cooperate: Avoid panic. Cooperate with local authorities.

Important Emergency Contact Numbers:

Disaster Management Helpline: 1916 / 1070 Mumbai Police: 100 / 112 Fire Brigade: 101 / 23085992 Ambulance: 108 Women’s Helpline: 103 Child Helpline: 1098 Forest Department: 1926 Gas Leak (LPG): 1906 BEST Power (City): 8828830288 / 9930901193 Adani Energy (Suburban areas): 5054911 / 50547225 MSEB (Eastern Suburbs): 9930269398 Tata Power (Chembur): 67175369 Railway Protection Force: 182

Here's the advisory for 'Housing Societies'- Issued by Maharashtra’s Civil Defence Department to ensure safety and awareness among residents:

Official Communication: Share updates only from verified government sources.

Appoint a communication coordinator in every society to share updates via WhatsApp, intercom, or notice boards.

Residents in high-rise buildings should use stairs, not elevators.

Conduct regular evacuation drills. Emergency Planning: Identify safe zones like basements or internal corridors.

Keep exit routes clear and mark floor maps and evacuation routes.

Residents should keep emergency kits ready. Resident Responsibilities: Be prepared for blackouts (use thick curtains, turn off lights when needed).

Use stairs and care for children, elderly, and disabled individuals.

Keep phones charged and carry ID cards. Movement Control: Restrict entry of non-essential visitors and service staff.

Maintain a visitor and resident movement register.

Stay in touch with the local police station. Evacuation Readiness: Know the nearest designated shelters.

Plan rehabilitation with special care for disabled and children.

Conduct mock drills under guidance from Civil Defense. Communication and Coordination: Form an emergency committee including: Display emergency contact numbers at entry points and lift lobbies.

Communication and supply coordinators

Medical coordinator

Security head Supplies and Resources: Ensure every home has essential supplies for at least three days.

Monitor fuel levels for diesel generators. Mental and Social Support: Promote a positive and calm atmosphere.

Avoid spreading rumors.

Regularly check on elderly, disabled, and pet owners living alone.

Advisory for 'Corporate Offices'

Issued in anticipation of a war-like or national security situation:

Official Communication: Appoint a Crisis Response Head or Emergency Coordinator.

Share updates only from verified sources (Home Ministry, BMC, Civil Defense).

Avoid sharing unverified alerts or rumors on internal platforms. Emergency Planning & Staff Readiness: Brief all staff on emergency protocols.

Form floor-wise response teams (security, first aid, IT, admin).

Include evacuation and shelter-in-place instructions. Operational Adjustments: Ensure secure backup of business data.

Postpone large gatherings, client visits, and non-essential travel. Office Infrastructure: Identify safe zones like internal rooms or basements.

Prepare kits with first aid, drinking water, torches, batteries, emergency contacts.

Keep backup power systems operational. During Alert or Air Raid: Guide employees to safe zones.

Turn off lights, equipment, and cover windows.

Do not use elevators; maintain calm and internal communication. Access Control and Security: Restrict building access to essential personnel.

Educate visitors and vendors on emergency protocols.

Coordinate with building management and local law enforcement. Post-Alert Actions: Resume work only after official "All Clear".

Perform headcounts and system checks.

Conduct debriefs and update SOPs as needed. Employee Well-being: Provide counseling and psychological support if required.

Encourage open communication to address concerns.

Promote a calm, responsive, and supportive work environment.

Advisory for 'Schools'

Issued by Civil Defence, Mumbai, for safeguarding students and staff during war-like or high-alert conditions:

Official Communication Only: Share information only through verified channels.

Switch to Online Learning if Needed: Prepare for suspension of physical classes and transition to online education.

Identify Safe Zones: Recognise secure areas within the school premises and ensure gate control.

Maintain Emergency Supplies: Stock emergency kits and ensure printed emergency contact lists are available.

During Air Raid Alerts: Move students and staff to safe zones. Shut down electrical equipment and maintain calm.

Parent Communication: Allow children to be picked up only after verified communication.

Evacuation Planning: Be prepared to transport students to safer locations if required.

Mental Health Support: Provide psychological support and counseling as needed for students.

These advisories aim to ensure not just physical safety but also to promote awareness, responsibility, and calm response during any crisis.