Mumbai civic body scraps plan to buy Turkey-made robotic lifebuoys over their support to Pakistan The advanced, remotely-operated rescue devices were meant to aid lifeguards in preventing drowning incidents at Girgaum Chowpatty, Shivaji Park (Dadar), Juhu, Versova, Aksa, and Gorai beaches.

Mumbai:

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to cancel its proposal to procure Turkey-manufactured robotic lifebuoys intended for use at several popular beaches in Mumbai. The decision comes amid growing backlash over Turkey’s diplomatic support to Pakistan.

The advanced, remotely-operated rescue devices were meant to aid lifeguards in preventing drowning incidents at Girgaum Chowpatty, Shivaji Park (Dadar), Juhu, Versova, Aksa, and Gorai beaches. Each robotic lifebuoy came with twin water jets, a 10,000 mAh battery, and could carry up to 200 kg. The machines had an operational range of up to 800 metres into the sea, clocking speeds of 18 km/h, and a battery life of around one hour, officials said.

Municipal Commissioner confirms cancellation

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani confirmed that the civic body has dropped the procurement plan. The move follows public and political criticism over the proposed deal, particularly in light of the manufacturer’s Turkish origin.

Political backlash over foreign purchase

Leaders from the BJP and Shiv Sena – part of the ruling alliance – questioned why such equipment was being sourced from abroad when Indian alternatives are available. The procurement plan drew increased scrutiny after Turkey openly backed Pakistan during last month’s India-Pakistan military confrontation.

Turkey’s support to Pakistan draws ire

Following India’s military Operation Sindoor in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Turkey extended diplomatic and military support to Islamabad. This prompted widespread calls within India to boycott Turkish goods and re-evaluate bilateral ties.

