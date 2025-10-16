Mumbai businessman duped of Rs 58 crore in shocking 'digital arrest' scam Maharashtra digital arrest: In this case, the businessman and his wife were allegedly placed under such 'digital arrest,' prevented from communicating freely, and coerced into transferring Rs 58 crore through multiple Real-Time Gross Settlement transactions to 18 different bank accounts.

Mumbai:

A 72-year-old Mumbai-based businessman has fallen victim to a massive ‘digital arrest’ fraud, losing an astonishing ₹58 crore to cybercriminals posing as officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Maharashtra Cyber Department, which is investigating the case, has arrested three individuals connected with the scam- marking one of the largest reported ‘digital arrest’ frauds in India to date.

Fraudsters impersonated government officials via video call

According to the police, the elaborate scam unfolded between August 19 and October 8. The fraudsters contacted the businessman and his wife through WhatsApp video calls, introducing themselves as “Subrahmanyam” and “Karan Sharma,” claiming to be senior officers from the ED and CBI. Displaying forged government IDs and documents, they accused the businessman of involvement in a money laundering investigation.

Under the pretext of “clearing his name,” the conmen allegedly threatened the couple with arrest unless they cooperated. They pressured him to transfer huge sums of money into various bank accounts for an alleged “verification and investigation process.”

The ‘digital arrest’ intimidation tactic

Police explained that in a ‘digital arrest’ scam, fraudsters virtually confine victims by maintaining continuous video or audio contact, intimidating them into compliance. Victims are often told they are under surveillance or electronic arrest- creating psychological pressure that prevents them from seeking help or contacting anyone else.

In this case, the businessman and his wife were allegedly placed under such “digital arrest,” prevented from communicating freely, and coerced into transferring ₹58 crore through multiple Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) transactions to 18 different bank accounts.

Financial trail and arrests

The cyber cell began tracing the financial trail immediately after the complaint was filed. Investigators found that the funds were dispersed across several accounts, each receiving deposits of around Rs 25 lakh. Acting swiftly, authorities moved to freeze the accounts and recover as much of the stolen money as possible.

Three suspects- Abdul Khulli (47) from Malad, Arjun Kadvasara (55), and his brother Jetharam (35) from Mumbai Central- were arrested for their involvement in the scheme. Police are continuing efforts to locate others possibly linked to the wider network.

Case registered under cybercrime laws

A formal case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act. Officials have described the case as “one of the biggest individual-level cyber frauds” seen in Maharashtra, underscoring the increasing sophistication of such digital scams.

The Maharashtra Cyber Department has urged citizens to remain vigilant and to verify any communication claiming to be from law enforcement agencies. They emphasise that no government department demands money transfers during investigations, and any such request is a clear red flag.