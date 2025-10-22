Mumbai building collapse: Seven injured as portion of old Madanpura structure caves-in Mumbai building collapse: Preliminary findings indicate that the collapse was triggered by the fragile state of the building’s aging structure. Authorities said the decades-old block had long displayed visible cracks and signs of decay.

Mumbai:

A portion of the old Salvation Army Welfare Association building in Mumbai’s Madanpura locality collapsed on Wednesday (October 22), injuring seven people. The incident occurred around 12:30 pm when the first-floor section of the ground-plus-one structure gave way suddenly, sending debris crashing to the floor below. According to civic officials, fire brigade units, local police, and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ward staff reached the site within minutes to begin rescue and debris removal operations.

Swift rescue and hospitalisation

Out of the seven injured, two individuals- identified as Ghulam Rasool (24) and Mohammad Sayed (59)- were admitted to Nair Hospital for treatment. Both are said to be in stable condition. The remaining five- Arif (29), Sattar (35), Mohammad (35), Shamsul (29), and Catherine (45)- received first aid at Bhatia Hospital and were discharged after outpatient care.

Emergency teams clear the site

The fire brigade deployed four engines to the site while BMC teams assisted in clearing the rubble and inspecting the building’s structural integrity. As rescue officials sifted through debris to ensure no one was trapped, the area was cordoned off to prevent further injuries. Residents from adjacent structures were temporarily evacuated as a precautionary measure while engineers assessed potential risks to nearby buildings.

Cause under preliminary investigation

Initial reports suggest that the collapse occurred due to the deteriorated condition of the building’s old and weakened section. Officials described the structure as part of a decades-old block that had shown visible signs of wear and damage. The BMC’s technical team has begun an investigation to determine whether poor maintenance or illegal modifications contributed to the failure.

Ongoing debris removal and safety audit

Fire brigade and municipal teams continued clearing debris into the evening, while civic engineers initiated a safety audit of the building. Authorities stated that further actions will depend on the final damage assessment and structural stability report.