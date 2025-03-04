Speeding BMW crashes on Mumbai's coastal road, FIR filed against driver | VIDEO A speeding BMW crashed on Mumbai's Coastal Road, with live footage capturing the high-speed impact. The driver, Rishabh Aneja, has been booked under reckless driving charges by Mumbai Police. The viral video showed the luxury car losing control and crashing into a railing, sparking safety concerns.

A high-speed BMW accident on Mumbai's Coastal Road has sparked concerns over reckless driving in the city. The incident, which took place on March 2 at around 11 AM, was captured on video, showing the luxury car losing control and crashing into a roadside railing. Following the accident, Worli Police have registered an FIR against the driver.

Driver booked for reckless driving

The driver, 24-year-old Rishabh Aneja, has been booked under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 2023 and the Motor Vehicles Act for reckless driving and jeopardizing public safety.

No one was injured, but the authorities are taking the case seriously considering the possible danger the speeding car posed to pedestrians and other drivers.

Accident caught on camera

A video clip of the accident going viral, the BMW drives at top speed, passing a car and then suddenly cuts to the next lane and crashes against the railing.

The reason behind the accident, according to the police, was overspeeding, reckless overtaking, and sudden application of brakes. The driver, Aneja of Juhu, Mumbai, was traveling from Worli towards Bandra when he lost control of the vehicle.

Pedestrians and cars fill road

Eyewitness testimony and social media videos that went viral confirm that there were multiple cars and people on the road when the accident took place. The videos also reportedly indicate the BMW speeding on Coastal Road before losing balance.

The Mumbai Police have initiated a thorough probe into the accident, with additional legal proceedings pending against the suspected driver.

