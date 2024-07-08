Mumbai BMW crash: Accused Mihir Shah suspected to be inebriated, spotted at bar before accident, say police

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BMW car that was involved in the accident

The Mumbai Police suspects that Mihir Shah, who was allegedly driving a BMW car which fatally knocked down a woman in Worli area of the city, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident as he was spotted at a bar in Juhu hours before the incident, officials said on Monday (July 8). The police said that they are analysing the CCTV footage of the bar.

The accident took place when Kaveri Nakhwa (45), resident of Worli Koliwada, was going with her husband Pradeep on the arterial Dr Annie Besant Road when the luxury car, allegedly driven by Mihir Shah, crashed it into the couple's two-wheeler at around 5.30 am on Sunday, according to the police. The car dragged the woman for more than 2 km, a police official said.

The accused is the son of a Shiv Sena leader from neighbouring Palghar district. He fled towards the Bandra-Worli Sea Link after the accident and left the car and his driver Rajrishi Bidawat, who was sitting next to him, near Kala Nagar in Bandra area, the police said.

What did the police say?

Mihir's father Rajesh Shah, a Shiv Sena leader, and Bidawat were later arrested by the Worli police on Sunday for allegedly helping Mihir escape after the accident, the official said.

“Police suspect Mihir was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident as he was spotted at a bar in Juhu area here a few hours before the incident. The police have also found a bill of Rs 18,000 of the bar and are verifying it. The CCTV footage of the bar is also being examined,” the officials said.

“As there was a possibility of Mihir Shah fleeing the country, the Mumbai Police on Sunday evening issued an LOC against him,” they added.

The police have launched a search for the accused and formed six teams to trace him, he said.

The accused persons have been booked under various sections, including 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to the police.

Eknath Shinde on the incident

Speaking about the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde on Sunday said law was equal for everyone and no one would be spared.

Asked if the man involved in the accident was a Shiv Sena leader's son, the CM said, "The law is equal for all and the government sees every case in the same way. There will be no separate rule for this accident. Everything will be done as per the law."

"The police will not shield anyone. The Mumbai accident is unfortunate. I have spoken to the police department to take strict action," he added.

CM Shinde tweets

Taking to X, CM Shinde gave a stern message to the people regarding the hit-and-run incidents and said that it is "intolerable that the powerful and influential misuse their status to manipulate the system", and added that such things will not be tolerated by his government.

"I am deeply alarmed by the rise in hit-and-run incidents in Maharashtra. It is intolerable that the powerful and influential misuse their status to manipulate the system. Such miscarriages of justice will not be tolerated by my Government. The lives of ordinary citizens are precious to us. I have directed the State Police department to handle these cases with the utmost seriousness and ensure justice is served. In addition, we are implementing stricter laws and harsher penalties for hit-and-run offenders. No one, whether rich, influential, or the offspring of bureaucrats or ministers, affiliated with any party, will have immunity as long as I am the Chief Minister of the State. I have zero tolerance for injustice. Let it be clear: my administration stands firmly with the victims and their families. We are committed to creating a safer Maharashtra for all its citizens," he tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)

