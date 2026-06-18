Mumbai: BEST employees announces strike from Friday, check their demands, list of services to be affected

Mumbai:

The joint action committee of Mumbai's transport and power utility (BEST) employees on Thursday announced strike from Friday over long-pending demands. The BEST Sanyukt Kamgar Kruti Samiti, an action committee comprising 12 unions representing BEST employees, made the announcement at a gathering in Dadar on Thursday evening, stating that their long-pending demands had not been addressed within the stipulated deadline.

In view of the strike warning, the BEST administration has invoked the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) and issued directives banning employee leave. The administration states that all possible measures will be taken to ensure essential services remain available to the people of Mumbai.

If the strike goes ahead, Mumbai's public transport system and power supply could be impacted, potentially causing inconvenience to lakhs of commuters and consumers.

Know all about Mumbai’s BEST

BEST is Mumbai's second-largest public transport provider after the suburban railway network. Besides operating bus services, it supplies electricity to more than 10 lakh consumers in the island city. Around 25 lakh passengers travel daily on BEST buses. The civic undertaking currently operates a fleet of about 2,700 buses, of which only 243 are owned by BEST, while the rest are hired from private operators on a wet-lease basis.

What services likely to be affected

Power supply in south Mumbai and civic bus services are likely to be affected as the joint action committee of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking employees announced an indefinite strike from Thursday midnight.

What are their demands?

The committee is pressing for a slew of demands, including the merger of the undertaking's budget with that of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Among the key demands of the employees are the merger of BEST's budget with that of the BMC, a one-time settlement of legal dues of retired employees, implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations for the 2016-2026 period, abolition of contractual arrangements in the transport and electricity departments, and absorption of wet-lease bus workers into BEST.

The committee has also demanded recruitment to vacant posts, operation of 6,000 buses under BEST ownership, promotions for eligible employees, and rejection of privatisation and public-private partnership (PPP) models in the undertaking.

Merger of BEST’s budget with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) budget

Immediate payment of statutory dues to retired employees

Implementation of wage settlements based on the 7th Pay Commission

Recruitment of staff

Promotions for senior employees

End to the wet-lease bus system

Procurement of 5,000 BEST-owned buses and protection of BEST assets from sale or long-term leasing

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