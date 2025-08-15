Mumbai: BEST CNG bus catches fire in Vikhroli area Mumbai: The driver and conductor quickly sprang into action, using the onboard fire extinguisher to put out the flames before the city fire brigade could arrive. All passengers were safely evacuated from the bus before the fire team reached the scene, resulting in no injuries.

Mumbai:

A CNG-operated bus under the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) fleet caught fire on Friday afternoon (August 15) in Mumbai’s Vikhroli area. Fortunately, no passengers were harmed during the incident, as the bus crew acted swiftly to bring the situation under control.

Fire sparks in driver’s cabin

The incident occurred around 3:25 pm when the bus, leased from operator Maruti Travel and travelling from Vikhroli station to Kannamwar Nagar, experienced smoke filling the driver’s cabin caused by burning wires. BEST officials suspect a short circuit as the possible cause of the fire.

Quick response averts disaster

The driver and conductor promptly used the fire extinguisher on board to douse the flames before the city fire brigade arrived. All passengers were safely evacuated prior to the fire crew reaching the spot, ensuring no injuries.

Recurring safety concerns for BEST Fleet

This marks the second fire-related incident involving BEST buses in a month. On July 15, an electric double-decker bus caught fire in South Mumbai’s Fort area, though all passengers escaped unharmed.

BEST’s fleet and ridership challenges

BEST operates a large fleet of approximately 2,700 buses, with fewer than 500 owned directly by the agency. Most buses, including around 1,000 electric vehicles, are leased from private operators. Typically serving 25 lakh passengers daily, BEST has seen a significant drop in ridership since a 100 per cent fare hike was implemented last May.

The incident raises fresh concerns over vehicle safety and maintenance standards within the BEST fleet amid efforts to maintain reliable public transportation in Mumbai.

