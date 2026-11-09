Mumbai bans rockets and aerial fireworks until November 25 after surge in fire incidents

Mumbai:

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has banned the use of rockets and other aerial fireworks across Mumbai until November 25, 2026, following a surge in fire incidents linked to firecrackers during Diwali celebrations. The restriction came into effect immediately on November 9 and will remain in force until 11:59 pm on November 25.

The order has been issued by BMC Commissioner Prajakta Lavangare-Verma in her capacity as the chairperson (in-charge) of the Mumbai Urban Disaster Management Authority. It prohibits the use of rockets and similar fireworks that fly into the air across public and private premises within the civic body's jurisdiction. The decision comes after the Mumbai Fire Brigade received 142 fire-related calls on November 8, of which 137 were reportedly linked to firecrackers. Several incidents were reported from different parts of the city, including Dongri and Vidyavihar.

Ban applies to rooftops, balconies and residential premises

According to the BMC order, the restriction will cover all public and private spaces within the limits of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. This includes rooftops and balconies of residential buildings, courtyards, parking areas, slum settlements and other premises. Residents will therefore not be allowed to set off rockets or similar aerial fireworks even from their homes or private balconies.

The civic administration has highlighted the risk posed by burning remains of aerial fireworks falling on rooftops, balconies, windows and other combustible materials. Such incidents could trigger fires, particularly in Mumbai's densely populated neighbourhoods, high-rise buildings and congested settlements.

Why has BMC imposed the restriction?

The decision follows a rise in fire-related emergencies during the Diwali celebrations. According to the civic administration, aerial fireworks such as rockets can travel beyond the intended area and their burning remains may land on buildings or other vulnerable spots. With 142 fire-related calls received by the Mumbai Fire Brigade on November 8, the administration said preventive measures were necessary to reduce the risk of further incidents.

The restriction is aimed at preventing fire accidents and protecting public safety during the festive period.

Action under Disaster Management Act 2005

The BMC has issued the prohibitory order under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, including Sections 41(A), 26(2), 30 and 34(M). The responsibility for enforcing the restriction has been assigned to the police's zonal deputy commissioners, BMC's departmental assistant commissioners and the Fire Brigade. The authorities have also been directed to ensure that the order is widely publicised.

Are all firecrackers banned in Mumbai?

No. The new order specifically prohibits rockets and similar aerial fireworks within Mumbai's municipal limits until November 25, 2026. The restriction does not impose a blanket ban on all other types of firecrackers. Their use will continue to be governed by existing laws, orders issued by competent authorities and applicable court directions.

Residents are advised to follow the restrictions and check the applicable rules before using fireworks during the remaining festive period.

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